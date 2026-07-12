The Turnstone

The Turnstone

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Korimako Song's avatar
Korimako Song
1d

In Aotearoa the tahr is a pest and a threat to rare alpine plants. But this government is set to protect them, so rich, white, gun toting men can hunt them at leisure.

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1 reply by Melanie Newfield
Kristi Jones's avatar
Kristi Jones
1d

wow, what a beautiful place! Love the photos as well ❤️

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1 reply by Melanie Newfield
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