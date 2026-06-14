The Turnstone

The Turnstone

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Dawn Smith's avatar
Dawn Smith
5d

Looking at your pictures of Kerala, a part of India I've not been to, it is very different, at least to the North including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and the Himalayas (there is so much of India I haven't been to.

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
4d

🤗 Apart from the invasive weed aspect, what a beautiful & tranquil escape from these fraught times to see through your photographs ... And it is also interesting to see the similarities & differences in the bird life in particular, which I find particularly fascinating (as I watch a live feed of a Little Owl nest in Hungary with such cute little fledglings entertaining viewers from around the globe!) Interesting also that once again an invasive weed looks attractive to the unknowing 🤷 (have fought that fight!) If only they were all visually ugly as well as quietly destructive!

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