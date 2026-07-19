The Turnstone

The Turnstone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bertrand Laurent's avatar
Bertrand Laurent
16h

Excellent and well researched. Very useful! Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Melanie Newfield
cushla paice's avatar
cushla paice
2h

yes. that is how our polynesian ancestors travelled to Peru and back.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Melanie Newfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture