The Turnstone

The Turnstone

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Cindy
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Will be interested to read your thoughts on Christchurch from when you left until now. There seems to be a lot of planting & wetland restoration in my news feeds - I could be out most weekends if I chose to! Don't know if the people of Christchurch are especially active or if it's a reflection of the subjects/groups I follow 🤔 and the earthquake aftermath certainly opened up opportunities that might have been ignored if not for the determination of residents to do something worthwile & of benefit to both nature & humans 🤗

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