Before the month of May disappears, I want to acknowledge an anniversary. I have now been writing The Turnstone for six years and it feels like something worth both celebration and reflection. In May of 2020, as New Zealand left its first COVID-19 lockdown and I was heading back to the office, I decided that I wanted to do something for myself. At the time, I was a manager in New Zealand’s public service, fostering a teenager and looking after the dog that needed me rather than the dog I needed, while also helping out my dog’s previous owner. Life felt like a barrage of unrelenting demands.

I had been writing every morning for a few years by that time, but I was writing just for myself. Writing had been a refuge through my most difficult periods of fostering, something entirely within my control. I didn’t have to depend on someone else, there were no surprises and no let-downs. I found a little time by getting up early and I sat in bed with my laptop on my knees. The more I wrote, the better I wrote. I learned what, to me, was the most important writing lesson: writing is more skill than talent.

I decided it was time to write something I wanted to share.

Although I read both fiction and non-fiction, for many years I’ve found myself particularly drawn to well-researched non-fiction. I love books which explore the natural world through science, history and storytelling. It’s what I’d long aspired to write, so I set out to practise, in public, through writing The Turnstone. I chose the ruddy turnstone, an icon of curiosity and determination, for my name and logo. I set up my account on Substack and began to write weekly.

Apart from a few months during my first year of writing, when I wrote fortnightly, I have written at least weekly for all of those six years. Sometimes it has been a joy and sometimes it has been a slow grind. It has rarely been easy, because it takes time for me to ensure that I’ve got things right. Finding information has never been easier than it is today, but that’s not what takes time. The challenge is finding reliable information, something which is more difficult now than it’s been in years.

Then, I need to find the right words to explain what I’ve learned. I wonder which words my readers will and won’t be familiar with. I consider the images those words create and the emotions they evoke. I feel the rhythm of the sentences, where the words dance and where they stumble. I write, then read, then rewrite, sometimes again and again. Occasionally, hours of work are wasted as I remove several paragraphs from a document and dump them in another file, which I may never read again. I wish I was more efficient, but I believe the results are worth the effort.

A lot has changed in the last six years. I left the public service at the end of 2020 to work as a contractor and freelancer. I know that this was the right decision, but the economic conditions of the last 18 months have made life difficult. Writing now makes an important contribution to my income, although at an hourly rate well below the minimum wage. I work most evenings and much of the weekend to fit it around other contract work. My situation is financially precarious, but what I’m doing feels meaningful.

The steady improvement in my writing over the last six years has been immensely rewarding. I’ve explored and explained subjects I never believed I could understand. I’ve deepened my knowledge of the environment around me and have shared my passion for the natural world. I’ve awakened half-forgotten memories of many special places I’ve visited by writing about them. I’ve rediscovered my ambition to write crime fiction and two weeks ago I completed the second draft of the historical mystery I’m working on.

There’s a shadow over all of this work, though. Even before generative AI, most people writing books couldn’t make a living from writing, that’s published books, not counting people with unpublished manuscripts. Writing was already devalued and a difficult way to earn a living. I’ve long accepted that I would never be able to live off the income from writing, but I did hope it might one day make a meaningful contribution. Now, though, it feels as if writing has been devalued even further. I wonder whether anyone will want to read my carefully crafted words.

I don’t believe that there’s no value in generative AI. I’m happy to have AI-generated meeting minutes, as long as I know they are being checked by a human. If I’m having a technical problem with my computer, I’ve found that asking an AI chatbot can help me work through solutions. I’m willing to use AI-generated transcripts from interviews, but I check, correct and sometimes paraphrase them, before sending any quotes I intend to publish back to the person I interviewed for correction. I do think that some of the writing and analysis I did as part of my work in the public service could be done efficiently and effectively by AI, with the proper oversight. However, a large part of that work was ensuring that all evidence was linked to reliable sources, and that’s something generative AI is far from being able to do.

But I don’t want AI to summarise my internet searches. And I certainly don’t want it writing for me. I’ve had to switch search engines and make other software changes to avoid unwanted AI intrusions. I love writing on a computer, as opposed to hand-writing, but I don’t want it to help me. I don’t even want it to underline spelling mistakes or grammatical errors. I switched those functions off long ago.

I realise that I’ve spent years working on a skill which society doesn’t value and which many people believe can be done better, or at least faster, by a computer. But, still, it doesn’t feel like a waste. Sometimes, I learn that my words have touched someone in a way no chatbot could ever have done.

One of the hardest yet best things I ever wrote was an essay about fostering, published in the anthology Otherhood: essays on being childless, childfree and child-adjacent. Many things about fostering are difficult, and one of the hardest is that there’s so much you can’t say about the experience, unless you are in a session with a therapist who is bound by confidentiality rules. Protecting the privacy and dignity of the children and young people you care for is a core principle, which means no venting on social media or to your friends or even family. It also means leaving a lot out if you write about it.

I found a way to write the essay anyway. I left out what I couldn’t say, and I put in what I thought needed to be said. I worried about whether I’d got it right, and was occasionally gripped by a fear that I’d done something terrible in writing the essay. After the book was published, though, someone who had been in foster care told me that the essay acknowledged something about their experience which they’d never heard anyone else say. My words showed someone that they had been seen.

I probably won’t write many more essays like that. Mostly, I try to stay out of shadows when I write about science and the natural world. There’s already too much that’s depressing in the bare facts about climate change, water quality and biodiversity loss. But I still write with a goal that someone reading my words will feel that I’ve recognised and acknowledged something important to them. The written word has the power to connect people across time and space. It can be like an encouraging smile or a hand reaching out or just a nod which says I know.

Human to human writing matters. It is still worthwhile. And I will keep writing.

Some Turnstones (image credit: Melanie Newfield)

Here are a few favourite essays. They are examples of my more personal writing, particularly the way I feel about and experience the environment around me.

Ghosts of the forest Melanie Newfield · January 12, 2025 The sportsfield at my primary school in Auckland wasn’t my favourite place. Running races were humiliating, because I was the slowest runner in my year. I can still remember the only time I wasn’t last, when one of the other girls got a prickle in her foot and stopped to pull it out. But the team sports were worse. I could barely throw or catch a ball, … Read full story

The touch of time Melanie Newfield · August 17, 2025 It’s only two days since I enjoyed walking in a Nelson pine forest, but now I find myself making unfavourable comparisons. I’m walking in the Brook Waimarama Sanctuary, just a couple of kilometres from the Coppermine Trail and yet a world apart. Here, the forest is protected by a predator fence and the birds are thriving. Everywhere I walk, I can hear t… Read full story