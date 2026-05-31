The Turnstone

The Turnstone

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Bronwyn's avatar
Bronwyn
Jun 1

Happy Turnstone birthday Melanie! The society that doesnt value writing as a skill is not a civil society. Notice uncivil societies dont care greatly for nature other than to own and plunder it? The people who appreciate your skill, your writing, are those of a civil society. We may be rare, but we will always be here, in every tree, rock, creature and flower.

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1 reply by Melanie Newfield
Rachel McAlpine's avatar
Rachel McAlpine
May 31

You are a treasure, Melanie. Thank you for everything you do.

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1 reply by Melanie Newfield
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