The Turnstone

The Turnstone

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Tara Y's avatar
Tara Y
Jun 7

What a fascinating read with a thought provoking question about eradicating a native species. Thanks for this read.

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1 reply by Melanie Newfield
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Cindy
Jun 9

👏Fascinating ... both the "eradication" efforts & the ethical dilemma. Personally hate flies buzzing about inside & potentially contaminating surfaces they land on, but being aware of their place in the natural order I have a split personality solution! INSIDE they are pests & subject to fatal removal (usually spray, but electronic zappers & fly swats aren't unknown) and outside I ignore them, or if I have to work in their vicinity put on my insect screen hat that I use for working in sandfly (NamuNamu) country.

🤔On balance the Screw worm fly seems like one of those creatures with no/almost no redeeming qualities, but stunning that no-one had asked about unintended consequences 😱 With the sheep (and Northern Royal Albatross chicks on the Otago Peninsula) protection against being fly-blown is via drenching (sheep) or localised spray (Albatross) - I wonder why they went for eradication (so complex and expensive) rather than individual animal treatments as part of routine farming operations?🤷 As for the current re-infestations - Mother Nature constantly reasserts herself to show us puny humans who is boss eh ⁉️🙄

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