The Turnstone

The Turnstone

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Dec 15, 2023

As a Jewish person and the grandson of two holocaust survivors, I think I can speak with some authority on the matter when I say:

EVERYONE should be allowed on Substack, INCLUDING Nazis!

This comes with the territory of a platform that is actually a haven for the "free speech absolutist", unlike the platform owned by the fella who coined this term.

I see Substack as the blog/text version of Odysee and very much wish and hope for it to stay this way!

And to all those 'Nazis' you're referring to:

"I disagree strongly with what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it"....even if you hate my guts and very existence!

If there is anything we learnt since the start of this decade, it is the IRREFUTABLE FACT that censorship/deplatforming is a slippery slope which always (ALWAYS!!!) leads to a very very dark place indeed.

P.S: being republished on the Atlantic is definitely NOT something to be proud about...

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David D's avatar
David D
Dec 14, 2023

I hope the reference to neo-nazi encapsulates zionazi and the racist state of Israel, as it’s very relevant and I didn’t see that articulated in the letter.

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