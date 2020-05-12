I love turning over stones

I’m curious about the world. I love looking under stones and finding the stories underneath today’s important issues.

I believe that the science behind important issues should be accessible to everyone

Climate change, conservation, water quality - there’s more to these issues than headlines and soundbites. I sift through the evidence and tell the story in plain language so that you can understand what you need to know.

Join me by subscribing to The Turnstone

I send my free articles out every Sunday at 4pm (New Zealand time). For paying subscribers, I do an additional essay once a fortnight on a Friday, where I share more personal reflections on nature and the environment.

I’d love it if you were able to support me as a paid subscriber, but I understand that’s not possible for everyone, and I’m still excited to share my weekly articles with you.

Do you want to read more?

Here are some of my favourite articles:

Punahau pilgrimage: I visit one of New Zealand’s most polluted lakes. (10 minute read)

Talking about climate change: sometimes it’s better to laugh than cry. (4 minute read)

A story from the trees: a walk in the forest is never just a walk in the forest. (10 minute read)

Flow state: where does our tap water come from? (9 minute read)

Mobilised: Kenya’s financial revolution gives me hope. (6 minute read)

Miles of pines: is our most planted tree friend or foe? (12 minute read)

Beating a retreat: what does the disappearance of glaciers mean for lakes and rivers? (10 minute read)

What exactly is a turnstone?

A turnstone is a small shorebird, which feeds by - you guessed it - turning over stones to look for sandhoppers and other small creatures. Sometimes, several birds work together to turn over objects that would be too heavy for one bird alone. From spring to autumn, turnstones can be seen in coastal areas around New Zealand, before departing for their breeding grounds in the Arctic. While it’s not the most well-known of our migratory birds, it’s an icon of curiosity and determination as it pokes around on the seashore in its search for food.

Ruddy turnstone: photo by Imogen Warren

The photo comes from Imogen Warren, who has taken some amazing photographs of turnstones and other birds. Follow the link here to see more pictures of turnstones (scroll down the page and look for “ruddy turnstone”). You’ll see an image of a turnstone turning over a stone, as well as a stunning sequence of a turnstone battling with a crab.

Learn more about turnstones here.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.