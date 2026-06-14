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Beyond the backwaters
Some memories of my time in Kerala (7 minute read)
Jun 14
•
Melanie Newfield
15
2
1
Return of the screw
The story of a fly we thought we'd defeated (12 minute read)
Jun 7
•
Melanie Newfield
16
5
5
May 2026
Happy Birthday Turnstone
I've now been writing on Substack for six years (7 minute read)
May 31
•
Melanie Newfield
20
20
6
Hemlock and old lace
The delicious plant family with some deadly deceivers (12 minute read)
May 24
•
Melanie Newfield
12
2
Trouble in paradise
Why have we been less successful eradicating rats from tropical than temperate islands? (12 minute read)
May 17
•
Melanie Newfield
16
6
2
Awakening a monster
Is this the world’s most unlikely invasive species? (12 minute read)
May 10
•
Melanie Newfield
16
5
2
Accidental entomology
A City Nature Challenge update (7 minute read)
May 3
•
Melanie Newfield
10
4
1
April 2026
Prize draw results
And a few of my City Nature Challenge observations (2 minute read)
Apr 26
•
Melanie Newfield
10
The early bird
A Turnstone to help you with the City Nature Challenge this weekend (10 minute read)
Apr 24
•
Melanie Newfield
13
8
Acts of endurance
The lasting impact of human settlements on South Georgia (12 minute read)
Apr 19
•
Melanie Newfield
15
2
1
Box of birds
Paid subscriber prize draw (2 minute read)
Apr 17
•
Melanie Newfield
7
4
Greener pastures
The price we pay for our dependence on invasive grasses (11 minute read)
Apr 12
•
Melanie Newfield
14
2
3
© 2026 Melanie Newfield
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