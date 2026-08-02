The Turnstone

The Turnstone

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B Insull's avatar
B Insull
20h

You are wonderful Melanie. I enjoy your scientific articles in normal language on topics we didn’t even know we needed to know about. Thank you Thankyou Thankyou for your enquiring brain and research interests . We are so lucky to have you in our midst.

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Narena Olliver's avatar
Narena Olliver
5h

Thank you ... very informative ... I would have thought starlings were susceptible ...

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